Donegal star Michael Murphy at Coláiste Ailigh Letterkenny's unique fundraiser

Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny have launched a unique fundraiser and were joined by Donegal GAA captain Michael Murphy at the school for the launch where Coláiste Ailigh’s PE teacher and Finn Harps captain Keith Cowan presented Michael with a copy of the schools fundraising draw ticket.

The unique fundraiser includes entry into three top quality matches involving Donegal senior men’s and ladies Gaelic teams and also promotion seeking Finn Harps FC.

The first match will be played on Friday September 28th between Finn Harps and the Irish army team at 5.30pm. The Donegal men’s and ladies teams will play pre-season games in December on dates yet to be decided. All games will be played on Coláiste Ailigh’s pitch in Cnoc na Mona.

The three teams have been able to avail of the school’s state of the art facilities in preparation for their respective leagues and championships. The tickets cost €10 each which covers the entry into all three matches and also a chance to win one of four excellent prizes.

Coláiste Ailigh would like to thank each teams management for their support and also our main sponsor, Mr Terry Mc Eniff and the Mount Errigal Hotel,. Tickets are available from the school (Tel:0749125943), any member of Coláiste Ailigh staff or parent body, Kelly’s Centra, Mt Top, Macs Mace Deli and the Mount Errigal Hotel.

* Also in our photo above are members of the school’s student council and a number of our new first year students.