Weather forecast for the National Ploughing Championships

According to Met Eireann, there will be some very inclement weather for the first days of the National Ploughing Championships this week with the best of the weather expected on the final of the three days.

The Championships are on for the third year in a row in Screggan, just outside Tullamore.

According to Met Eireann, Monday night will see ex tropical storm Helene will track northeastwards close to the southeast of Ireland. Current forecasts indicate that south to southeast winds will reach gale or strong gale force at Sea, but will be fresh to strong over land. Rain will spread eastwards quickly across the country and will be heavy in many areas for a time with a risk of spot flooding. Lowest overnight temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees.

Tuesday will be a windy day with a moderate to fresh southwest wind, strong and gusty at the coasts. Temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees and it will be largely dry for much of the day, although there will be showers, especially on southern and western coasts. Tuesday night will be wet again with another spell of rain approaching. Lowest temperatures 9 or 10 degrees.

Met Eireann states that on Wednesday, rain will spread eastwards across the country along with fresh to strong southwest winds for most areas. Scattered showers will follow and winds will ease in the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees. More rain will develop in the south on Wednesday night.

The national forecaster says that Thursday is currently looking like the better of the three days with rain clearing to showers and winds easing light southwest to west for a time.