Race Across America documentary to be screened on Monday evening

On Monday evening, the only four-man team from Donegal and the only team from Ireland that undertook and completed a 3,000 mile cycle from the West to East Coast of America, will host the first screening of their documentary at Century Cinemas, Letterkenny.

The documentary was filmed and directed by Ryan Doherty and Paul Doherty and the four cyclists, Arthur McMahon, Gavin Harris, Padraig MacGinty and Gerard Callaghan will only see it for the first time tomorrow night.

The work behind the scenes with the film directors and Century Cinemas has been ongoing. Team Donegal Oil and their huge following of first time #haveago followers are so looking forward to seeing this for the first time.



Oisin Kelly from Highland Radio will compere the event with a Q&A session afterwards, which promises to be an honest portrayal of the good and the bad encountered on the journey from Southern California, through 12 States to finish at the ramp in Annapolis, Maryland.



All proceeds from the screening will go towards their fundraising campaign to raise money to provide schools, sports clubs and organisations in County Donegal with educational and sporting aids which will assist in the personal development, wellbeing & fitness of children & adults on the autistic spectrum. Every cent raised will be spent in the county.



“We are eternally grateful to everyone who donated, however small and in anyway to our charity to date and we are super excited that we can share with you our journey on the “toughest cycle race challenge in the world," Arthur McMahon said.

"We are four ordinary guys from a small part of Ireland that undertook this enormous challenge not knowing what was ahead of us, but we are lucky that we completed it safely with all four cyclists and 12 crew in tact.

"It is an experience we will share with our families and friends for many years to come and we hope that we can also inspire others from Donegal to consider undertaking this challenge themselves in the years to come.

"One thing we discovered that anyone can do anything they want provided they believe they can and they have the crew and support required. So I personally am encouraging everyone I meet to #haveago at any outdoor fitness or adventure challenge and to get off their couches. It's so important for eveyone's health and wellbeing and in today’s society we all need it."



If you would like to see what actually went on and how these four cyclists and their crew survived this tough challenge then purchase your ticket, with every cent going to the Autism Charity online at the link below.

TICKETS ONLY AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE, YOU CANNOT PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE DOOR ON THE NIGHT.



https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ documentary-for-team-donegal- oil-ireland-race-across- america-2018-fundraiser-for- autism-tickets-49487539563? aff=ehomecard