Hospitality sector backs call to retain 9% VAT for Donegal tourism jobs growth

Hotels and guesthouses across Donegal are backing a call by the Irish hotels Federation (IHF) for the Government to retain the tourism VAT rate at 9% saying it is essential to help further job creation and tourism growth.

Tourism supports some 7,500 jobs throughout the county and contributes €213 million each year to the local economy, making an enormous contribution to Donegal.

Pictured with employees at the Mill Park Hotel, Donegal Town are Niamh Gallagher, General Manager of the Mill Park Hotel and Paul Diver, chair of the Donegal Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.