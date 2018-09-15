Ciarán Mac Ruaidhrí is new principal of Gairmscoil Chú Uladh

Donegal ETB has recently appointed a new Principal to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, located in the Donegal Gaeltacht Centre, between Glenfin and Fintown.

Mr Ciarán Mac Ruaidhrí took up his post at the end of August following the retirement of Ms Fiona Ní Chnáimhsí, after 32 years of service, 14 of those as Principal.

Prior taking up the mantle as Principal of Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Ciarán worked as Deputy Principal in Errigal College, Letterkenny for four years. He has taught in Errigal College since 1999, teaching Irish and History.

He also held the position of Programme Coordinator within Errigal College. He brings a wealth of experience to the post and has a particular fondness for the Irish language and Irish culture.

Speaking about his new appointment, Ciarán said, ‘'I am really looking forward to working with the school community in Gairmscoil Chú Uladh. The school is a vibrant and innovative one which makes a huge contribution to the local community. I’d like to wish Fiona all the best with her retirement.”

Gairmscoil Chú Uladh currently has 186 students and 20 staff on the roll and is one of four all-Irish schools among the fifteen schools in the county managed by Donegal ETB.

Speaking about Ciarán’s appointment, Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said, “Congratulations to Ciarán on his new appointment. I’m delighted he has joined the senior ranks of our post-primary management team and I very much look forward to supporting Ciarán in his new role in Gairmscoil Chú Uladh over the coming year.”

Chief Executive Anne McHugh said, ‘We very much welcome Ciarán’s appointment to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, one of fifteen post-primary schools managed by Donegal ETB. As the largest education and training provider in the county, his contribution to the management of this provision is central to our delivery of a quality, learner-centred education and training service."