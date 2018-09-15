Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, September 15

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Irene Chambers, Dunwiley, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday morning at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy

The death has taken place at her home of Mary McCluskey (née Kelly), West End, Convoy.

Remains will repose at her home on Saturday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Katie Glackin, Barnes Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Katie Glackin, Barnes Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday morning, at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Gilbert Stewart, late of Kilgole House, Bridgetown

The death has taken place of Gilbert Stewart, late of Kilgole House, Bridgetown.

Funeral Service in Bridgetown Gospel Hall, on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Patrick Culbertson, Carnasaul, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Patrick Culbertson, Carnasaul, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 3pm in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Frances Quinn, nee Coll, Omagh and formerly of Inishbofin Island, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Frances Quinn, nee Coll, 25 Mullaghmore Drive, Killyclougher, Omagh and formerly of Inishbofin Island, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, September 15 going to St Mary’s Church, Killyclougher, Omagh for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Anna Peoples, Lower Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Anna Peoples, Lower Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am at the Church of the Irish Martyrs with burial afterwards in Ramelton cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Patsy McFadden, Sawmills, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Patsy McFadden, Sawmills, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients' Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Joseph Gallagher, Ballymachill, Frosses

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Gallagher, known as Josie Harry, Riverview, Ballymachill, Frosses.

Reposing at his home. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private to family and close friends on the morning of the funeral.

Janette Gallagher, Glack, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Janette Gallagher, Glack, Creeslough.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday afternoon, September 15 at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice and Irish Heart Foundation c/o of any family member or James Harkin Funeral Directors.

Grace Herrity, Cill Hill, Coolboy, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Birmingham of Grace Herrity. Remains arrived at St. Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan at 5pm on Friday to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm with interment afterwards in the family plot, Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research c/o of any family member or Con McDaid and Sons, Letterkenny.

