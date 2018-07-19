Health Column: Longing for a better life

As a Life Coach I have discovered that we all crave something more, something different or simply something better, and to overcome these cravings we are required to change our lifestyle and outlook.

Many of us find that making an adjustment in our usual routine or doing something new is uncomfortable.

We recognise that change is required, as every now and again we have a longing for a better life, a college degree, a new career, job satisfaction, better relationships, or a new address, Perhaps, we don’t know how to make this happen, but we do know it will continue to crop up time after time.

Unfortunately, for most us we will resist these wants or longings. Resistance comes as a result of internal debate. That internal voice will speak of failure, hopelessness and high risks. We tell ourselves things like “these are the cards that we are dealt”, “I am too old now”, “people will talk”, “who do you think you are?” and “we can’t afford it”. Often we believe these statements, view them as the truth, so we suppress our desires and therefore remain as we are, stuck there.

This article is about recognising your fears and obstacles and moving you towards living the life that you want. It’s not necessary to make giant steps or leaps in order to change, we can take it one step at a time, a gradual progression.

Today, think about what it is you actually want. Decide on taking action, only you can take control. Explore and create a list of ways to move forward. If you do not follow through with these steps, you will continue on as you are, which will eventually lead to an unfulfilled and discontented life.

Change is not easy, but I believe the alternative is harder to live with.

Something that you are most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.