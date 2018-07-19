Deaths in Donegal -Thursday morning, July 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mickey Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart



- John Love, Ballindrait, Bunbeg

- Eddie Friel, formerly of 20 The Woods, Buncrana

- Alice Carty, née Warnock, Mountain View Bundoran

- Patrick O’Donnell, Ard Crone, Sheskinarone, Dungloe

- Hugh Gerard Duggan, Drumfin, Falcarragh

- Gerry Doherty, Malin, formerly of Carndonagh

- Chrisse James, 6 Aisling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Peter Joe McGroary (Taxi), Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town

- Marian McKean, née Leonard, Meenderry Falcarragh and formerly of Armagh

- Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties

- Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville

- Danny Collins, Bocan, Culdaff

Mickey Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart



The death has taken place of Mickey Cullen, Gortnabrade, Carrigart.

Removal from Ramelton Nursing Unit this afternoon at 2 o’clock going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Ramelton Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

John Love, Ballindrait, Bunbeg



The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Love, Ballindrait, Bunbeg.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence in Bunbeg for waking from 6pm this evening.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg.

Burial afterwards in Maghergallon cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9 o’clock.

House private after Rosary until 10am.

One way system in operation.

Any enquiries to Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Eddie Friel, formerly of 20 The Woods, Buncrana



The death occurred in Clydebank, Scotland of Eddie Friel, formerly of 20 The Woods, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at his brothers home, Diarmuid Friel at Upper Ballymagowan, Fanad.

Rosary tonight at 9 o’clock.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Funeral on Friday at Massmount, 1 o’clock Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries c/o Dunleavy Funeral Directors.

Alice Carty, née Warnock, Mountain View Bundoran

The death has taken place of Alice Carty née Warnock formerly of Mountain View Bundoran.

Reposing from 10am until 10pm on Thursday at her daughter Jackie’s residence 57 Ross View, Bundoran with removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Requiem Mass with burial to Finner cemetery immediately afterwards. House Private on Friday morning please.

Patrick O’Donnell, Ard Crone, Sheskinarone, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Donnell, Ard Crone, Sheskinarone, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 5pm this evening, Wednesday July 18 with Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing tomorrow evening, Thursday, July 19 from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 20 at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Hugh Gerard Duggan, Drumfin, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Hugh Gerard Duggan, Drumfin, Falcarragh.

Wake at his late residence from 5pm on Wednesday, July 18.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 20 at 2pm in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh and Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm until 10am and the Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Gerry Doherty, Malin, formerly of Carndonagh

The tragic death has taken place of Gerry Doherty, Malin, formerly of Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday, July 19 at 2pm, going to his late residence at Castleview, Castlecooley, Burt to repose overnight.

Wake in the home for family only.

Funeral from there on Friday, July 20 at 9.30am to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Chrisse James, 6 Aisling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Chrisse James, 6 Aishling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Reposing at her late residence, 6 Aishling Close, Donegal Road, Ballybofey, from 6pm Wednesday, July 18.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 20, at 11am in The Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, with interment afterwards in Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Peter Joe McGroary (Taxi), Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Petey Joe Mc Groary (Taxi), Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 4pm, Wednesday, July 18 until 10pm and from 12noon until 10pm on Thursday.

Remains leaving his late residence at 10:30am on Friday morning to arrive at St Patrick’s Church Donegal Town for 11am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in Killymard Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please.

Marian McKean, née Leonard, Meenderry Falcarragh and formerly of Armagh

The death has occurred of Marian Mckean, née Leonard, Meenderry, Falcarragh, Donegal and formerly of Armagh.

Reposing at her home in Meenderry from 3pm on Wednesday, July 18. House private from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral Mass in St. Fionan's Church, Falcarragh on Friday, July 20 at 12.00 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties

The death has taken place of Teresa McMullin, 62 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Remains will repose in Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara Tuesday, July 17 from 7pm with rosary at 9pm.

Also reposing, Wednesday, July 18 from 5pm with removal at 6:30pm to St. Connell's Church Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral at 11am on Thursday, July 19 followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Medical 4 at Letterkenny University hospital.

C/O James McGuinness & Sons funeral directors Main Street Glenties.

Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville

The death has taken place at her residence of Evelyn Doherty, Mount Scourge, Bredagh, Glen Upper, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrea. Followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

One way system in operation with shuttle bus from the church carpark at Ballinacrea.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and Family Flowers only please with donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Danny Collins, Bocan, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Danny Collins, late of Bocan, Culdaff.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Funeral Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan.

Followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, all donations to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

