BREAKING: Two people have died after boat capsizes off Donegal

It’s reported tonight that two people have died in hospital shortly after being rescued from the sea off Donegal earlier today.

According to RTÉ, a 16-year-old boy and a man in his 60s have died.

They were among three people who were rescued from the water off Malin head after a fishing boat capsized.

The teenager, who is from Derry, was was airlifted to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry, but died there tonight.

The man in his 60s, from Donegal, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he also died.

Another man, also from Derry, is in a stable condition.

Tuesday’s search was was co-ordinated by Malin Head Coastguard and involved two RNLI lifeboats from Lough Swilly, the Coastguard helicopter and a number of local boats.