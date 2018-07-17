Third person recovered after boat capsizes off Donegal coast

Three people have been rescued from the sea off the coast of Malin Head after a fishing boat capsized.

An man and a child were taken from the water by a local vessel this afternoon.

A search operation was launched for a third person.

A man believed to be in his 70s was later taken from the sea later this afternoon.

RTÉ is reporting that his condition is described as serious.

The child was airlifted to Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry and the other man is believed to be in a stable condition.