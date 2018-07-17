South Donegal hit by second major power outage

Up to 1,400 people were left without power in the Ballyshannon area this morning.

The loss of supply was the second major outage in the area in just two days after a fault at the Ballyshannon substation on Sunday left 4,000 customers without power for most of the day. Today's outage affected customers that had been affected on Sunday.

ESB said supply was lost at 9.15 and was returned to the affected customers around 12.30pm today.

The outage was a direct result of repairs that were being carried out at the Ballyshannon substation was a result of Sunday’s outage.

“The outage was not envisaged otherwise we would have tried to notify people,” a spokesman said.

“We apologise for both outages. Today’s was not envisaged and was in relation to effecting the full and complete repairs of the substation,” he added.

Today’s outage has had an impact on local businesses.

One business in Ballyshannon, Rossano's Hair salon, posted on social media that it was experiencing a power cut and called on customers to get in contact regarding bookings.



