Lucky Donegal man wins €500,000 on scratch card bought in Letterkenny shop

One lucky Donegal couldn't believe his luck when he won a cool half a million euros on the All Cash Extravaganza Scratch Card.

The lucky player purchased his lucky €20 All Cash Extravaganza scratch card at the Spar store in the Glencar Shopping Centre in Letterkenny.

The delighted winner, who wants his win to remain private, said that his new found scratch card fortune will enable him to realise his dream of starting his own business in Letterkenny.

"It’s absolutely unbelievable. Every now and again, I treat myself to a scratch card but you never really believe that you will see a little symbol showing a half a million euro on it. The win now gives me the opportunity to set up a small business in Letterkenny and create some much needed employment in the town, so it’s definitely a win-win for the local community."

Also collecting a National Lottery scratch card prize on Monday was an ecstatic Mayo woman who won the top prize of €100,000 on a €5 Money Multiplier 20X scratch card.