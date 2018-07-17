Another cruise liner arrives in Killybegs

Killybegs and indeed the whole south of the county will receive yet another tourism boost with the arrival of MS Oriana into port this morning.

The vessel was scheduled to dock at 9.30 am.

The arrival today will bring a total of 1,800 passengers and 900 crew who will visit various parts of the county including Slieve League, Glencolmcille and Donegal Town with many also enjoying the great hospitality of Killybegs.

In 1995, Oriana was the first new ship commissioned for P&O Cruises, and the first to be designed specifically for the British cruise market.

The ship was also designed in the style of an ocean liner to facilitate long-distance voyages and world cruises and the longest serving ship in the fleet, having been in continuous service with the company since she was launched.