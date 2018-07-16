Clerical changes announced for the Raphoe Diocese

Father Eamonn Kelly will be leaving the cathedral parish of Conwal and Leck in Letterkenny to become the Parish Priest in Raphoe, according to clerical changes announced by the Bishop of Raphoe, Fr Alan McGuckian this morning.

Fr Eamonn Kelly will be replacing Canon Dinny McGettigan, who is retiring after 53 years.

The new administrator of the cathedral parish will be Monsignor Kevin Gillespie, who is already a curate there. He is also being appointed Vicar Forane.

Meanwhile, Fr Damien Nejad returns from a loan period in Dromore to become curate at Conwal and Leck.

Fr Francis McAteer retires as Parish Priest in Carrick to become an assistant priest in Glencolmcille, while Fr Paul McGeehan leaves Glencolmcille to become curate in Glenvar.

The new Parish Priest in Carrick will be Fr. Denis Quinn, who is leaving Falcarragh.

He’ll be replaced there by Fr James Gillespie, currently the curate at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny. He’ll be replaced there by Fr Brendan Ward, who is returning from Rome.

All appointments take place on the 20th of next month.