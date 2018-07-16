Work continues on major power fault in south Donegal

ESB engineers are still working on a major fault at the Ballyshannon substation that left thousands of customers without power yesterday afternoon.

The last of the 4,000 customers who were left without power were reconnected last night at around 7pm.

The fault had occurred shortly after 1pm and left customers in the Ballyshannon, Rossnowlagh and Ballintra areas without power.

An ESB spokesman said the fault was located in the medium voltage substation that feeds Ballyshannon.

Crews were mobilised within minutes and power was restored by moving supply from nearby areas, the spokesman said.

Engineers worked on the fault yesterday afternoon and that work was continuing this morning.

Short intermittent outages of less than a minute are expected as work on the fault continues.

The ESB said the cause of the fault is being investigated but it does not appear to be weather related.

“That would be regarded as a major unplanned outage and we are conscious of the impact on a Sunday afternoon on both commercial and family activities. We apologise to all customers affected for the inconvenience caused to them,” the spokesman said.