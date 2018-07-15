Re-enactment to take place of the tragic walk by Armada survivors

A re-enactment walk of the survivors of the Spanish Armanda ship La Duquesa Santa Ana is taking place in south west Donegal next month.

The event is taking place on August 4.

The Donegal GAP History and Heritage Group is organising a 16th-century style re-enactment walk from Kiltoorish, Rosbeg to Killybegs.

The walk will reenact the steps taken by the ship which was one of more than twenty-six or so Spanish Armada ships wrecked off the Atlantic coast of Ireland between September and October 1588.

The surivors boarded the Spanish Armada ship, La Girona, which had been forced into Killybegs to undertake repairs as a consequence of the storms that raged off the Irish coast in the autumn of 1588.

Nine hundred survivors marched 30km from Rosbeg to Killybegs to board the ill-fated Girona, which sunk with the loss over one thousand lives off Lacada Point, Co. Antrim while attempting to sail to Scotland in the hope of getting back to Spain.

The route will be along a track, main and minor roads. As part of this walk, we will be placing specially commissioned stone memorials to mark this human tragedy story. One will be located on the pier at Rosbeg and a matching one in Killybegs.

There will be family-friendly stretches along the route and all walkers are encouraged to gather at Common School (Killybegs) at 6.00pm to march to a wreath laying at the memorial.

A group of historic re-enactors will demonstrate typical 16th-century costume, weaponry, and armour as part of the weekend.