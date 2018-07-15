60 couples celebrate their marriages in Ballyshannon

As part of the celebration of The World Meeting of Families, over 60 couples celebrated anniversaries in Ballyshannon.

The World Meeting of Families has been an inspiration to many parishes to celebrate different aspects of Family Life.

Last Sunday, Kilbarron Parish, Ballyshannon celebrated the sacrament of matrimony by inviting over 60 couples, who had significant wedding anniversaries this year.

Thirty three couples responded to the invitation to renew their wedding vows at the 11 am Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon and to lunch afterwards.

Among those who attended were Thomas and Angela Gallagher, Cluain Barron who celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this year

Four couples who are 50 years married - Eddie and Evelyn Daly, Cluain Barron; John and Mary Magee, Assaroe View; Terence and Mary Murphy, Tirconaill St. and Joe and Rosemary O'Reilly, Abbeylands. One couple celebrated their silver jubilee - David and Teresa Sharpe, Bundoran.