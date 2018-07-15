Meeting the Pope, and making sure he was well fed

For many the historic visit of St. John Paul II is but a distant memory or even something many may have read about in their history books - after all it was back in 1979, 39 years ago.

However, to me it was an event that will be carved in my memories as I was the person chosen to feed the Pontiff during his visit to Phoenix Park where he celebrated mass in front of one million people.

At the time I was the Deputy General Manager of the old Royal Hibernian Hotel on Dawson Street and one of my roles was to look after Government and EEC Catering for the Department of Foreign Affairs during the tenure of Taoisigh Jack Lynch, Garret Fitzgerald and Charlie Haughey.

This included many memorable moments such as bringing Mrs. Thatcher her breakfast in bed in Dublin Castle (another day's story) and looking after practically every president, prime minister and their entourages in Europe.

However, the first visit of a Pope to Ireland was of a totally different dimension. These were different times in 1979 and Pope John Paul II was regarded with the greatest respect across the religious spectrum. He was a very charismatic man.

When I initially heard through sources in Foreign Affairs that a Papal Visit was on the cards I immediately seized the opportunity and wrote to the Apostolic Nuncio at the time offering the services of the hotel free of charge to the Pope.

On reflection this was a solo flight, I had neglected to mention this to my superiors but I am a great believer in the saying “you only get one chance’’. There was nothing to be lost if the offer was declined.

You can imagine the clear elation experienced when I received the letter back accepting the offer and setting all the detail in place.

I suppose I should point out that though raised as a Catholic at that age, I would not have described myself as over devout, but as we all know God works in mysterious ways.

Months and months before the visit there were extensive meetings with architects, security personnel, the religious hierarchy - this was a momentous occasion for the whole of Ireland and the authorities rightly forecasted the attendance to be up on one million people.

Very few people even today realise that underneath that large altar and cross in the Phoenix Park we had constructed a large house which was in essence a large apartment with a dining room, a bedroom for the Pope in case he tired, changing rooms and bathrooms.

Every eventuality had to be planned down to the final detail. This Pope was very much his own man and if he decided on something there was no stopping him.

There was an added dimension th the visit in that Dublin Castle had been assigned as the World Press Centre for the visit and this had been assigned to us as a way of expressing their gratitude for our initial offer.



Pope John Paul II gives his papal blessing to over one million pilgrims who had traveled from every corner of the globe. PICTURE: MATT BRITTON



Needless to say I can assure you that looking after countless hungry and thirsty newshounds from every part of the world 24/7 was indeed a challenge but one that we lived up to and enjoyed.

Like many of the events over the visit there are stories better left untold but some reading this might have a fair idea.

One can only imagine non stop telex machines clicking away, the new invention of the fax and television monitors in every corner to facilitate over 1,000 news hacks all angling for their own story. Add in the free flowing Guinness and food, you can just imagine the atmosphere.

Again this was pre-smartphone time, the internet was just a thought in Tim Berners-Lee's mind - there was no such thing as instant news - journalists had the luxury of reading their copy before filing it.

From a security perspective there was nothing left to chance - all our team had to get total clearance and were subject to 24 hour monitoring prior to the visit in the event of our own security being compromised

On the historic morning I can clearly remember the papal plane flying low over Dublin, the sirens of the Garda cars and motorcycles arriving at the hotel to escort us and the whole team to the park with all the food ensuring that nothing could be tampered with - the big day had really arrived.



