US official forges strong links with Donegal on eventful visit

Donegal and the United States of America share a unique relationship, the chargé d'affaire of the US embassy said during his visit to the county last week.

The US acting Ambassador, Reece Smyth, spent several days in Donegal where he met a number of different organisations.

The US official described a meeting with members of Ibec North West as extremely useful, especially with Brexit just around the corner.

He said: “We had a really great meeting with Ibec North West. It was a really good opportunity for us to learn first-hand what the impact of Brexit will be on the border counties and why Donegal is a great place for foreign direct investment.”

Ahead of the meeting, Ibec North West Regional President and MD Masonite Ireland, Cormac Kearns, said: “Ireland has acted as a strategic gateway to Europe for US companies for over a century, providing US firms with a home away from home experience including a strong pro-business environment and access to an EU market of over 500 million people.

“With the Brexit process underway, the ties between the two countries are likely to deepen in the years ahead with Ireland offering an even more strategic gateway into the EU and EMEA.

“However, to capitalise on the opportunities afforded by this relationship, investment in the region is critical. Connectivity, skills development and infrastructure provision must be prioritised, now more than ever, to mitigate the impact of Brexit on the region and strengthen our competitive position.”

Reece Smyth said they also spoke of opportunities that the embassy had for Irish companies to invest in the United States.

“We have an office that can cut through some of the red tape and buraucracy and open up our network there to make it easy to invest in the US,” he said.

The US politician traveled right across the county during his visit.

His trip included Gleanncolmcille, Ballyliffin, Gaoth Dobhair, Letterkenny and efforts were made to see everything that the county has to offer.

Mr Smyth said: “It is one of the most beautiful places that I have ever seen. It's really gorgeous.

“There really is something really special about Sliabh Liag.

“I really enjoyed the Giant's Chair. It is such an interesting archaeological figure.

“And, I loved the navigation markers that were put in during World War II to guide allied planes - I find it a fascinating part of history.”

The US acting Ambassador for Ireland and chargé d'affaires, Reece Smyth, visited the offices of Ibec North West and said it was a great opportunity to hear of how Brexit will affect the border counties and Donegal PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER



The US politician enjoyed a class in Oideas Gael where many impressive political figures have successfully learnt the language.

He described the language as beautiful.

“It is an absolutely beautiful language and I really enjoyed the study and it gives you an insight into the culture of Ireland. It is a beautiful language and it is something to be preserved,” he said.



CONNECTION

He said that the connection between Donegal and the States continues to be strong.

“We do have strong ties,” he said.

One of the issues that has come to the fore again and again with the politician since his coming to Ireland is the issue of the undocumented Irish in America.

“It's been a top issue since I have been here,” he said.

“I have been with two Taoisigh who have mentioned it to the President of the United States of America.

“The embassy in Washington is working on this issue with our administration in the process.”

The chargé d'affaire said the President of the United States, Donald Trump has a fondness for Ireland and he has been witness to this on two occasions.

“I have seen him in meetings with two different Taoisigh and he has got a fondness for Ireland and I think that was obvious. There are a lot of strong supporters of Ireland in his administration and I saw that again and again.

“The thing is Ireland has no shortage of friends both within the administration and on Capitol Hill and that is something to be emphasised. Irish America is not partisan, it's not Republican, it is not Democrat, it is both parties,” he said.

He was eager to point out that the U.S. Embassy Consular Section will be conducting a Consular Outreach to Donegal Town on Wednesday, September 12 between 8am and 5pm. They will be accepting U.S. passport applications, Consular Report of Birth Abroad Applications and will also be performing Notary services.

Any U.S. citizen wishing to schedule an appointment for the Donegal outreach can send an email to dublinoutreach@state.gov and include their name, telephone number and email address, and state which service is required(passport/CRBA

/notary). The U.S. Embassy American Citizen Services section will contact you with further details relating to your appointment.

If there is a high demand for the services, they will hold additional appointments on Thursday, September 13.