PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Dublin in the Super 8s in Croker

Donegal put up a good performance against Dublin in the first game in the Super 8s but came up just short in the end.

Dublin won by five points, 2-15 to 0-16, but Donegal can take heart from the display.

Here are our player ratings for the Donegal players

SHAUN PATTON: On his debut in Croke Park, it was a mixed performance. Pulled off a number of brilliant saves, but had difficulty with his kick-outs. 6.5

PADDY MCGRATH: Had to go off at half-time with a knock, but had a good first half including a great run which almost yielded a goal. 7

STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: A big game for the Red Hugh's man on his biggest stage. Can be happy with the way he performed. 7

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Didn't get to make his famous runs, but put in a strong performance. Did get one run in the second half. Also picked up a knock before half-time which probably hindered him. 7

Frank McGlynn: A typical solid display from the Glenfin man and had one great point. Almost had a second, but just fell short. 7

EAMONN DOHERTY: In to man mark Ciaran Kilkenny and did a really good job. Indeed, Kilkenny must have been glad to see the back of him. 7.5

PAUL BRENNAN: Worked tirelessly until withdrawn. Got forward whenever he could and was involved in a couple of scores. 7

HUGH MCFADDEN: Did his role very well once again and cut out many Dublin moves. Can be happy with his display. 7

MICHAEL MURPHY: Another top class display from the Donegal captain. Hit 0-6 and was involved in many good moves and also did his defensive duties. 8

LEO MCLOONE: Had a quiet opening half but came storming into the game in the second half leading the Donegal charge for many of the scores. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: Was singled out by Dublin with Jack McCaffrey having special marking duties. Despite that hit two great points. 7.5

CIARAN THOMPSON: Got a good point and also involved in a couple of the Donegal goal chances. 7

ODHRAN MAC NIALLAIS: Got on the ball a lot in the opening half but found it hard to make any real impact. 6.5

MICHAEL LANGAN: Spent most of the day in at full-forward and didn't see much ball. Did well on the few occasions he was on the ball. 6.5

JAMIE BRENNAN: A real mixed bag for the Bundoran man, who carried a real threat. Hit three points, but also could have had goals. 7

NEIL MCGEE: In at half-time, the Gaoth Dobhair man didn't do anything wrong in the second half and made a number of good runs. 7

DAIRE O BAOILL: In after 51 minutes, the Gaoth Dobhair man found it difficult to make an impact. 6

CIAN MULLIGAN: In for final twenty minutes, Mulligan made a couple of good runs, but was involved at a stage when Dublin were comfortable. 6

CAOLAN WARD: In for Eamonn Doherty for final 18 minutes, the St. Eunan's man did his marking duties but, like others, found it hard to change the game. 6

ANTHONY THOMPSON and STEPHEN MCBREARTY: Not on long enough to rate.