Donegal go down fighting after conceding a goal in each half to the Dubs in Croke Park

Donegal put up a very spirited performance but two goals were their undoing against Dublin in Croke Park in the first of the Super 8 games.

Donegal 0-16

Dublin 2-15

The big turning point in the game came on 29 minutes when Donegal were in for a goal at one end but Jamie Brennan blazed wide. Dublin came up the field for Niall Scully to slide home and from there on Donegal were chasing the game.

But to their credit, Donegal never gave up and matched Dublin until the end although they were never able to get back level.

However, they can take heart from the performance and can travel to Dr. Hyde Park on Saturday next with some confidence.

Donegal had Eamonn Doherty in to man mark Dublin danger man Ciaran Kilkenny while Dublin started Jack McCaffrey to keep taps on Ryan McHugh.

Dublin got the better start as Dean Rock (free and '45') had Dublin two up inside three minutes.

But Donegal, after a shaky opening, found their feet and Paul Brennan drove forward to find his clubmate Jamie Brennan to get Donegal on the board.

Frank McGlynn from just insde the 45m line levelled matters before Ryan McHugh from an almost impossible angle put Donegal ahead on 11 minutes.

Dean Rock levelled from a free before Donegal were almost in for a goal as a high ball from Ciaran Thompson was touched on by Hugh McFadden, but a Dublin defender deflected it out for a '45'. From the kick Michael Murphy put Donegal back in front.

At the other end Con O'Callaghan was almost in after a poor kick out and but Shaun Patton made amends with a great strop. From the rebound Ciaran Kilkenny pointed.

After a poor kick out at the other end, Ciaran Thompson found Michael Murphy and he edged Donegal ahead again.

Points from Brian Howard and another Rock free after a soft free on Cian O'Sullivan left it Dublin 0-6 to 0-5 for Donegal with 26 minutes gone.

Then came a big turning point a minute later. A high ball in from Stephen McMenamin was broken by Michael Langan to Jamie Brennan but he blazed wide from 13m. From the kick-out Dublin broke forward and Niall Scully drove home a goal to give Dublin a grip.

Jamie Brennan made amends with a good point but half-back Howard added his second. Donegal kept in touch with a great long range effort from Ciaran Thompson and they were almost in again with Jamie Brennan, but he was turned over by Michael Fitzsimons.

In the closing minutes of the half Dean Rock had another free while Michael Murphy pointed at the other end, as there were strong claims for a Donegal penalty. Murphy had put Paddy McGrath through and he was fouled inside the area. The referee put up his hand to play advantage, but didn't give the award.

In added time James McCarthy had the last score of a pulsating half, to leave it Dublin 1-9, Donegal 0-8 at the break.

Dublin struck another blow on the restart when Niall Scully got in for a second goal and Dean Rock added another after a misplaced Donegal pass.

But Donegal hit back with four points on the trot from Eamonn Doherty, Ryan McHugh, Jamie Brennan and Michael Langan.

Cormac Costello got through for a point and the Donegal goal had a lucky escape when Brian Fenton got through but Shaun Patton made a great save.

Another Donegal kick-out intercept by Jack McCaffrey led to Dean Rock pointing another free to put the margin to six on 54 minutes - 2-12 to 0-12.

Leo McLoone won free for Murphy to convert but Cormac Costello found acres of room at the other end to fist a point. Paul Flynn, just on, added another. But Donegal created a goal chance through Ryan McHugh and Cian Mulligan but Michael Langan blazed over the bar.

Further frees from Michael Murphy brought the margin down to four with three minutes of normal time left.

Donegal just couldn't get the goal they needed as Donegal decided to keep ball in the closing stages.

Scorers - Donegal: Michael Murphy 0-6; Jamie Brennan 0-3, Ryan McHugh 0-2; Michael Langan 0-2; Frank McGlynn, Eamonn Doherty, Ciaran Thompson 0-1 each.

Dublin: Niall Scully 2-0; Dean Rock 0-6,5f; Brian Howard 0-2; Cormac Costello 0-2; Paul Flynn 0-2; James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny, 0-1 each.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Paddy McGrath, Stephen McMenamin, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Frank McGlynn, Eamonn Doherty, Paul Brennan; Hugh McFadden, Michael Murphy; Leo McLoone, Ryan McHugh, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Langan, Odhran Mac Niallais, Jamie Brennan.

Subs., Neil McGee for P McGrath ht; Daire O Baoill for Mac Niallais 51; Cian Mulligan for Thompson 53; Caolan Ward for E Doherty 57; Anthony Thompson for P Brennan 62; Stephen McBrearty for J Brennan 66

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, Cian O'Sullivan, Eoin Murchan; Brian Howard, James McCarthy, Jonny Cooper; Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh Macauley; Niall Scully, Con O'Callaghan, Ciaran Kilkenny; Paul Mannion, Dean Rock, Jack McCaffrey.

Subs., Cormac Costello for Macauley 46; Kevin McManamon for Mannion 48; Paul Flynn for Howard 54; Eric Lowndes for McCaffrey 62; Colm Basquel for O'Callaghan 70; Darren Daly for Fitzsimons 75

REFEREE: Conor Lane (Cork)