Postcards from India - a thank your for local help

The Froeble HOPE Partnership made up of newly qualified Irish Teachers had a very busy and successful trip to India last month where they taught in schools of some of the poorest street children in Kalkota, India for five weeks.

This was an amazing experience for all these young teachers and young kids alike where two cultures learned from each other.

Local newly qualified teacher from Mountcharles Ròisin Meehan was among those traveling.

The Hooley in Leghowney Hall held a fundraising Hooley towards their funds in May-presenting Ròisin with €450.

On behalf of the Freobel HOPE Partnership, Freobel Student co-ordinator Laura Thornton and Roisin Meehan sent their thanks to the Hooley Committee for all their help and support for this great event.

Laura Thornton Freoble Student Co-Ordinater for the past 10 years with newly qualified Mountcharles teacher Ròisin Meehan in India a few weeks ago