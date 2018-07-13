Donegal jobs alert: Iconic Newspapers require a Production Journalist

Who’s hiring across County Donegal this week? Check out the Donegal Democrat recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Donegal.

Iconic Newspapers whose titles include the Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, are looking for a Production Journalist/Designer to be based in their office in Portlaoise.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is inviting applications for positions in the School of Business.

The school seeks applicants for part-time lecturing positions in a host of areas including Employment Law, Economics and Community Development.

Also, the Buttercup Tearoom in Ballybofey requires a part-time chef/cook.

Leading Civil Engineering company, Source Civil Ltd. requires Pipe Layers, Concrete Finishers and Shuttering Carpenters.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, get your copy of this week's Donegal Democrat, or contact our offices at 074 97 40160 (Donegal town) or Letterkenny 074 91 28000.