Call for funding applications for Creative Ireland Donegal

Applications are invited for funding under the Creative Ireland Donegal 2018 programme under two areas Bliain na Gaeilge 2018 and European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018.

Individuals, creative or cultural practitioners, groups and organisations are welcome to apply for funding under this year’s Creative Ireland Donegal programme.

Applications under the European Year of Cultural Heritage Grants Scheme should address how the project will ‘make a connection’ with an aspect of cultural, built or natural heritage while applications to the ‘Bliain na Gaeilge’ Grants Scheme should address how the project will celebrate or engage people with the Irish language.

Up to ten grants of €1,500 are available to support activities or works relevant to ‘making a connection’ with our cultural, built or natural heritage in County Donegal and/or to support activities or works relevant to Bliain na Gaeilge in County Donegal.

This funding is provided through the ‘Creative Ireland’ programme which is supported by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Donegal County Council.

Eileen Burgess, Culture Manager with Donegal County Council explains “we would welcome applications that demonstrate strong partnerships particularly that bring together different backgrounds and skills and which introduce an imaginative and innovative approach”.

Applications received will be assessed against predetermined criteria and all applications must be submitted to Creative Ireland (Donegal), Donegal County Council, Rosemount Lane, Letterkenny, F92 KP90 or to CreativeIreland@Donegalcoco.ie by 12 noon on Friday 27 July 2018.

Projects must be completed and funding drawn down by Thursday 1 November 2018.





