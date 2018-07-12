Cathaoirleach invites ministers to attend upcoming meeting

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District has invited the Gaeltacht Minister, Joe McHugh, and the Minister with responsibility for the Environment, Denis Naughten, to attend a September meeting Glenties councillors.

Sinn Féin Councillor John Shéamais Ó'Fearrraigh said that islands, piers, harbours, road infrastructure and ferry services would be discussed with the ministers should be able to be in attendance.

Cllr Ó'Fearraigh said: "It would be beneficial that all Glenties Municipal District councillors should meet both ministers to highlighting issues on islands and funding allocation."

Correspondence will be sent requesting the ministers' attendance for the September meeting, on a date convenient to them.