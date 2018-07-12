The Cathaoirleach of Glenties Municipal District makes a presentation to the newly appointed Cathaoirleach of DCC

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District presented the newly appointed Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council (DCC) with a gift, at a meeting that was held in Dungloe earlier today.

Cathaoirleach John Shéamais Ó'Ferraigh wished Fianna Fáil Cllr Séamus Ó'Domhnaill the best in his new position.

The newly appointed Cathaoirleach of the the DCC, Cllr Ó'Domhnaill said he was very appreciative of the gesture adding that his objective would now be to attract more investment to the Glenties Municipal District area.

He said he was looking forward to working closely with DCC officials in his new role.

Sinn Féin Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher said that she was was happy to offer any support to Cllr Ó'Domhnaill as he undertakes his new position in the county.

Fine Gael Cllr Terence Slowey, and former County Mayor, described the Gortahork-based representative as a very able councillor and said that he will now be given the opportunity to see what is happening throughout the county.