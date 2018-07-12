NEWS
Summer time, and the living is easy in Ardara
Relaxing in the summer sun in the festival capital of Donegal
Colm, Stephen and Dessie relaxing outside the Corner House in Ardara.
Colm Sweeny, Stephen McCahill and Dessie Coyle taking it easy outside the Corner House in Ardara.
They were photographed by the Democrat's Thomas Gallagher who along with reporter Declan Magee, spent a day in Ardara as part of the 'Our Donegal' series of features.
See today's edition of the Donegal Democrat for a special two-page feature on a town where community spirit is there for everyone to see.
