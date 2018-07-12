Bishop witnesses Derry violence at first hand

The Rt Rev Ken Good, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe got caught up in the rioting in Derry on Tuesday night on his way out of the troubled area.

Bishop Good, along with the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, had paid a joint visit to the Fountain and the Bogside area to meet people who had been affected by the petrol bomb attacks.

They were just leaving St Columb's Wells when a hijacked van was set alight.

Bishop McKeown and Bishop Good issued a joint statement afterwards condemning the trouble.

And they urged parents and guardians to take responsibility for their sons and daughters. They also commended local community workers.