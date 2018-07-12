A cloudy day to begin with but there will be some sunny spells

It will be mostly cloudy today and there will be a few light showers.

Sunny spells will develop throughout the course of the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in light breezes.

There will be some mist tonight but that will gradually clear tomorrow morning.

There will be sunny spells and cloudy periods tomorrow. The sunshine will turn hazier from the west as the day progresses.

Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in light and variable breezes