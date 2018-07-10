Major waterpipe replacement in west Donegal

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council, is set to commence works between Falcarragh and Gortahork next week to improve the consistency of water supply and reduce leakage to benefit local customers.

These water mains renewal works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.7 kilometres of old and damaged water pipes with modern, high density polyethelene (plastic) pipes.

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme which will reduce the high level of leakage across the country by fixing or replacing ageing water mains over the next four years. This contract is being carried out by Farran’s Construction Limited and will take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

Once complete customers will benefit from a more consistent water supply due to the reduction in instances of bursts and leaks.

Irish Water’s Water Network Regional Lead Declan Cawley said: “The works will involve the decommissioning and replacement of water mains between Gortahork and Falcarragh, in the townlands of Ballyness and Killult, Co Donegal.

“The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting them to the customer’s water supply.

“Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers. The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut offs.

“Traffic management will be in place during this time. Local and emergency traffic will be maintained at all times. We understand that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works cause.”

Residents and businesses in the areas to benefit from the planned improvements have been notified and customers can phone Irish Water on Callsave 1850 278 278 if they have any questions about the project.

Irish Water would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience these essential works cause. Details of work in the area will be updated regularly on the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website at https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-and-service- update/

Further information on Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme is also available on the Irish Water website www.water.ie