Frank McGlynn says difference between 2018 and 2017 "the same as day and night"

What a difference a year makes! In vastly experienced defender Frank McGlynn’s world, the difference between last year’s disappointment of crushing defeats to Tyrone and Galway and this year’ success has been like “day and night”.

McGlynn was speaking at the pre-match press day ahead of the big game against Dublin next Saturday in Croke Park in the opening round of the Super 8s.

McGlynn came back to give it another go after a pre season chat with persuasive team boss Declan Bonner.

And he candidly admits that quitting last year, would have been “a sad year to end on”.

“It was disappointing, not even the way it ended on the last day, the Championship got off to a good start last year but the manner of our defeat to Tyrone and to back that up with another defeat against Galway.

“It just wasn’t good enough and it was just something that we were not used to as a squad and I was not used to personally either.

“I knew leaving the Tyrone and Galway game, I knew that that group of players were not at that level of play.

“We were capable of much better, it just did not happen for us for one reason or another.

“And when you saw the young lads coming in on the back of that it would have been very easy for players like Eoghan Ban and the rest to put the head down and shy into their shell.

“But they came back with a good attitude from the word go and they are reaping the rewards now thankfully”.

He added: “But it is something that you have learn from and take it on the chin and as everybody knows in Gaelic football, if we had a great year last year we would have started back from scratch and you are only ever as good as your last game.

“So while we were at a low point last year, we knew that this year was a fresh start and we started off.

“And that was one thing that did help in that there was a freshness there this year.

