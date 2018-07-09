Donegal - Dublin Super 8 game in Croke Park to be shown live on RTE

Donegal supporters who are not able to make it to Croke Park on Saturday night for the opening game of the Super 8s will be able to watch it live on RTE television.

The game has a 7 p.m. throw-in and will be preceded by the other game in the group, Roscommon v Tyrone at 5 p.m. The Tyrone-Roscommon game is live on Sky television, but the Donegal-Dublin game is being shown by RTE, which will be good news to those who do not have Sky Sports.

Donegal have a good record against the Dubs. They lost by five points in the quarter-final of 2016 (1-15 to 1-10), but defeated the Dubs in 2014 (3-14 to 0-17) - the last time Dublin have been beaten in the championship.

Sunday's game in the Super 8s are also split between Sky and RTE. Sky are showing the curtain raiser Kildare v Monaghan (2 p.m.) while RTE will show the meeting of Galway and Kerry at 4 p.m.