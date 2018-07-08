Sandra's run motorcyle charity ride from Killybegs enjoys biggest ever attendance

Noah McHugh surrounded by teddies. PICTURE: MATT BRITTON

The 13th. annual bike run in tribute to the late Sandra Boyle enjoyed its biggest ever attendance with over 300 bikers from all over Ireland taking part.

The run was originally initiated by Rosaleen, Jim and Diana Boyle in memory of their much loved daughter Sandra who passed away after a courageous battle against cancer.

Along the route yesterday, which included some of the most scenic spots along the Wild Atlantic Way, teddy bears which were donated by the general public lined the route in memory of Sandra.

Over the years hundreds of thousands of euro have been raised for charity by the bikers.

"Let the ladies do the driving!" Noel Cunningham hitches a ride with Cllr. Niamh Kennedy at the start of Sandra's Run on Saturday last PICTURE: MATT BRITTON