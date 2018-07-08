Tony Cornyn, much more than a local garda sergeant

One of Donegal's most popular members of An Gardai Siochana, Sgt. Tony Cornyn finished his last shift as Station Sergeant last Thursday all set to begin the rest of his life.

A native of Ballinaglera in Co. Leitrim, Tony was a proud Leitrim man but became very much an adopted son of the county where he spent most of his working life.

Tony spent a considerable length of time in Ballintra and in Ballyshannon before coming to Donegal Town as sergeant in charge in 2005.

He immediately immersed himself in the local community involving himself involving himself in many of the activities around the town.

Very much the community garda, Tony was known for his astuteness and his ability to prevent crimes ever taking place.

A man of common sense he is highly regarded in Donegal Town and would be regarded locally as a man who may have steered many young people in the right direction.

Tony will be far from bored in his retirement as he has a huge interest in farming and is very much involved with the Four Masters GAA club and in particular the underage and reserve teams.

Though a Leitrim man, Tony is a big supporter of the Donegal team, and is looking forward to a long summer ahead.

Former chairman of Donegal Co. Board and the Four Masters GAA Club, Sean Dunnion, in paying tribute to Tony said, “Tony has been a great asset to the club and county over the years in both a professional and voluntary capacity.

“He was a constant feature in our many successful homecomings on the Diamond and a phone call from Clones was all that Tony needed to get the plans into operation.

“He was also highly dedicated to the ongoing development of the underage teams and in particular the under-16's. No doubt he will continue this involvement with this - it's in the blood.”

Tony enjoyed a night with his colleagues celebrating his time in the town and the many friendships he has made.

Also a keen golfer don't be surprised if you see him around Ballyliffin keeping a watchful eye on the progress on the greens.