Warm again today in Donegal with broken sunshine

Warm again today with broken sunshine across but there'll tend to be more cloud towards the north and northwest coast with occasional mist and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees. Light winds.

Tonight will be dry and clear with lows of 12 to 15 degrees. Some shallow fog-patches may form towards dawn.

Tomorrow, Monday there will be little overall change; mostly dry with a good deal of cloud but occasional broken sunshine too. Highs of 19 to 23 degrees with light breezes.

The Week ahead

The weather will continue warm, dry and settled right through next week with rainfall totals less than 4mm for the bulk of the country.

Tuesday /Wednesday /Thursday: Highest temperatures will generally be in the range 22 to 26 degrees. Good sunshine most days but broken cloud too and occasional patchy mist /drizzle towards the northwest of the country.

Friday /Saturday/ Sunday: Little change but temperatures increasing slightly with daily maximum values around 27 or 28 degrees.