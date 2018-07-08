Donegal’s oldest person Bridget (Biddy) Greene has died

Donegal’s oldest person has passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital following a short illness.

Bridget, known as Biddy, Greene from Ardsbeg in Gortahork died yesterday, Saturday. Bridget was 106 and was due to celebrate her 107th birthday on August 16.

The late Biddy Greene was confirmed last year by President Michael D. Higgins as Donegal's oldest person.

She was predeceased by her husband Barney by her four sons, Charlie, Patrick, Bernard and Danny, her two daughters Mary and Curley, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her twenty-nine grandchildren, her fifty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Her remains will be removed from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Sunday, at 3.30pm going to her late residence. Funeral Mass on Tuesday the 10th July at 11.00am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Falcarragh Community Hospital care of any family member.