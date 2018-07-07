Huge crowds in Rossnowlagh for 12th Orange Parade

Roads to and from Rossnowlagh have seen heavy levels of traffic today as thousands attend the traditional 12th of July Orange Parade held in the south Donegal resort.

From 8am roads from Donegal Town, Pettigo, Belleek, Ballyshannon and Sligo have seen massive traffic. In Rossnowlagh one onlooker said they counted 50 coaches in car parks close to the parade field while thousands more travelled by car from all over the country.

Gardaí are on duty on the main roads in and out of the village, and hundreds gathered on the hill beside the Sandhouse Hotel to view the parade.

Apart from the Parade there are dozens of commercial and food stalls in the resort.

Many people have been taking to the nearby Rossnowlagh beach for a stroll after the speeches and service.