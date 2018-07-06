Disaster for Harrington as he misses cut after double bogey on the last

With play coming to a close on the second day at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin, Thursday's leader, Ryan Fox, remains at the top of the leaderboard after carding a three under round of 69.

The New Zealander is at -8 and has company with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon also on that mark.

The next best is Joakim Lagergren on -7. The Swede led the competition for much of the day.

The leading Irish man after two rounds is Offaly's Shane Lowry, who carded a 70 to be six behind the leaders on -2.

It was a difficult day for both Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy. McIlroy finished on 73 to be sitting at -1, while Harrington, who started the day at -4, was outside the cut of +1 at one stage, but staged a great comeback with two birdies to get back to level par, but then double bogeyed the last to miss the cut

Former US Masters champion, Danny Willett, who has been in the wilderness for over 18 months, is on -6 and it could have been better as the Englishman recorded a double bogey on the 5th (his 14th).

The reigning champion, Jon Rahm, who started the day at +2, had a good day adn is back in contention at -1.

Ruaidhri McGee, who has big Donegal connections, was inside the cut mark on level par with just four holes to play, which is a huge effort from the Derry native. He was still in line to play on Saturday and Sunday before disaster struck on the last, recording a double bogey. It was a cruel finish for McGee.