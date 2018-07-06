Funding allocated for flooding measures in both Maghery and Magheraroarty

Two Donegal deputies have received confirmation from the Office of Public Works (OPW) that funding of €153,000 has been approved for Maghery and Magheraroarty flooding prevention and mitigation measures.

This grant will be used by Donegal County Council (DCC) to explore coastline processes of erosion and flooding in order to best prepare to avoid future flooding in these two coastal areas of west Donegal.

The study is a necessary first step in putting in place the measures which will be necessary to prevent future flooding in those areas.

Sinn Féin Deputy Pearse Doherty and Fianna Fáil Deputy Pat 'the cope' Gallagher said that they raised this issue with the Minister for Flooding Prevention, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran, on numerous occasions, and the Minister himself visited the two areas in question some months ago with both of us.

This study will be carried out be suitably qualified professionals and the recommendations which they will draw up will be the basis for the prevention measures which the Government will fund at a later stage.

It is essential for the Maghery and Magheraroarty areas that this study is completed without delay and the recommendation made by the report be implemented immediately afterwards.

Both Deputies confirmed they will continue to maintain the pressure on the OPW and the line Minister responsible for Flooding prevention in order to get this project to implementation stage - whereby actual flooding prevention measures will be constructed on the ground at both locations.

They said: "We are fully aware that Donegal County Council are ready and willing to carry out the necessary responsibilities placed on them by the OPW, they continue to do Trojan work in highlighting the areas in most need of prevention measures within coastal Donegal. Today is a significant first step in putting in place the appropriate measures which will be required for Maghery and Magheraroarty in the years ahead, it will be crucial we now move on this study in order to get the necessary recommendations to prevent erosion and flooding in these areas."