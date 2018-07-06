€153,000 approved to draw up plan for flooding measures at Maghery and Magheraroarty

Funding of €153,000 has been approved for Maghery and Magheraroarty flooding prevention and mitigation measures.

This grant will be used by Donegal County Council to explore coastline processes of erosion and flooding in order to best prepare to avoid future flooding in these two coastal areas of west Donegal. The study is a necessary first step in putting in place the measures which will be necessary to prevent future flooding in those areas.

Deputies Pearse Doherty and Pat the Cope Gallagher said they have raised this issue with the Minister for Flooding Prevention Kevin Boxer Moran on numerous occasions, while Cllr Terence Slowey also welcomed the announcement.

The study will be carried out be suitably qualified professionals and the recommendations which they will draw up will be the basis for the prevention measures which the Government will fund at a later stage.

It is essential for the Maghery and Magheraroarty areas that this study is completed without delay and the recommendation made by the report be implemented immediately afterwards. Today is a significant first step in putting in place the appropriate measures which will be required for Maghery and Magheraroarty in the years ahead, it will be crucial we now move on this study in order to get the necessary recommendations to prevent erosion and flooding in these areas added Deputies Doherty and Gallagher.