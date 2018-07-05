McIlroy suffers on the green but is still in contention at the end of Day One in Ballyliffin

With play almost finished on the first day at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club, New Zealand's Ryan Fox remains in the lead at -5.

Fox, son of former All Black Grant Fox, carded the score in the morning and it remained the target throughout the day.

Padraig Harrington remains the best of the Irish on -4, having a very good round, which got a fillip when he pitched in for eagle on the 17th (he had started on the 10th). He also had a great birdie at the signature 7th hole.

Rory McIlroy finished at -2, but it could have been so much better as his putter was cold. He could easily have been five shots better off, but was immaculate from tee to green.

It was a good day also for Ruaidhri McGee, who has big Donegal connections in Downings. He was -3 at one stage but dropped a few holes on the run in to finish at level par.

Shane Lowry also dropped a shot near the end and was at -1 with the 18th to play while Graeme McDowell scrambled very well to finish also at -1.

With the weather remaining good, there is plenty to look forward to on Day 2 tomorrow and hopefully the Irish competitors will remain in contention for the weekend.