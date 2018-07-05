Donegal jobs alert; Letterkenny IT is hiring

Who’s hiring across County Donegal this week? Check out the Donegal Democrat recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Donegal.

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is inviting applications for a Helpdesk Attendant in Computer Services (Killybegs Campus); Evening-time helpdesk Attendant in Computer Services (Letterkenny Campus); and a Learning Support Specialist

Source Civil Ltd., a leading Civil Engineering company, have positions for pipe layers, concrete finishers and shuttering carpenters.

Donegal County Council has a vacant post for a Gaeltacht Tourism Officer.

Donegal Local Development Company has a position for an Enterprise Officer.

