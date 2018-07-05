Food Coast offering a real taste of Donegal

Donegal is set to enhance its growing reputation as a food destination this summer with a range of food tourism experiences planned across the county as part of the second annual range of Food Coast experiences.

The Food Coast Experiences was brought to life last year by Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, through its Food Coast initiative, as another exciting new phase in the county's evolving food story.

Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney explained that the idea was a key output from the review of the Donegal Food Strategy in 2016.

“Our aim was to develop a calendar of food events that offers an experience celebrating Donegal food and its champions,” he said.

“When we commenced the project we had a gathering of interested food parties who heard from other regions where successful visitor experiences have been built around local food.”

Failte Ireland's Sinead Hennessy who was in Donegal recently for the launch of the Donegal Food Coast website, told food industry professionals that while tourists don't necessarily come to Ireland for its food, it is a key part of their experience and they spend €2 billion on food every year, accounting for 35% of their total spend.

Food offerings

Michael Tunney said the Local Enterprise Office had tried to impress on Donegal's producers and food outlets that offering a wide range of food offerings will help the county secure a greater share of that tourism food spend – adding that the tourists can just as equally be locals and visitors from within the county as those from outside Donegal.

“The aim of the Food Experiences is to continue showcasing the quality and variety of the food being produced in the county,” he said.

Building on the success of last year's Food Coast Experiences, an impressive array of events made the Donegal calendar for this summer, ranging from seaweed foraging to large food festivals.

The next calendar event takes place this weekend at Castlegrove Country House, Letterkenny when they hold their 2nd annual Strawberry Festival on Saturday.

“We have been delighted by the range and diversity of ideas again this year and believe the stakeholders have really grasped the opportunity to add to the Donegal food story and really expand on the potential it has for all involved," Mr. Tunney added.