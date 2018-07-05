CUP DRAW: Finn Harps and Cockhill Celtic paired with Premier Division opposition

Donegal's two clubs were paired with Premier Division opposition when the draw was made on Wednesday for the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Senior Cup.

Finn Harps will travel to take on Premier Division strugglers Bray Wanderers while Cockhill Celtic have been handed a plumb, albeit difficult, tie at home to Limerick.

The draw was made yesterday at the Aviva Stadium.

The Bray v Finn Harps tie will be a repeat of the cup final of 1999 which Bray won after a second replay.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan said he wants his team to enjoy a decent cup run this season, so an away game against Premier Division opposition is not ideal.

“It's a difficult draw,” Horgan said.

“Obviously we'd have preferred a home draw which would have guaranteed a good crowd and a big night at Finn Park.

“Bray might be struggling this season, but they are an experienced, Premier Division side, so it's not going to be easy.”

Cockhill Celtic, the recently crowned Ulster Senior League champions, will relish the visit of a Limerick side that will include Killybegs man Shaun Kelly.

Cockhill are well experienced at playing against senior opposition, especially in the EA Sports League Cup.

Back in 2015, they hosted Longford Town at the Charlie O'Donnell Sports Grounds in the FAI Senior Cup, only to lose 2-0.

The first round ties will be played on the week ending Sunday, August 12.

Meanwhile Finn Harps are back in league action tomorrow night with an away game at Drogheda United.

See page 78.