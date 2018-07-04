Hosepipe ban to come into place in Donegal on Friday as drought continues

A hosepipe ban for the whole country is to come into place on Friday morning.

Irish Water issued the national water conservation order this afternoon as a drought continues across the country.

It will come into place at 8am on Friday and will be in place until midnight on July 31.

The ban is for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities e.g. watering gardens attached to a business premises.

The scope of this Order is the same as the one applied to the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) on Monday.

Irish Water may review the scope of both over the coming weeks.

Irish Water thanked the public for their conservation efforts so far and urged them to continue to conserve water to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months.

Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days, with an average soil moisture deficit of 60mm meaning even if it did rain, no water would reach our water sources for at least a week, as it will be absorbed by the ground

Irish Water said The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months. Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

High levels of sunlight means significant evaporation levels on water sources. The average soil moisture deficit is currently 60mm nationally which means even if it did rain, no water would reach our water sources as it would be absorbed by the ground. The continuation of these drought conditions nationally is putting pressure on water sources as rivers, lakes and groundwater levels drop.

On average demand across all water resources nationally has increased by 15%, and given the environmental pressures on the aquifers and waterbodies, this cannot be sustained for any period of time. Due to soil moisture conditions, smaller groundwater sites in particular may take many months to recover. The National Water Conservation Order has the potential to suppress any non-essential increases in demand during this period, and prevent increased abstraction at a time when the raw water sources are least able to support these volumes.