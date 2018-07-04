Today will be another warm, dry and mostly sunny day.

Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees in light southwesterly breezes. Tonight will be cloudy. Onshore breezes will keep it a little cooler along the coast.

Cloud and patchy mist will increase tonight, producing a few spots of drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mainly light northwest breezes.

Generally cloudier conditions tomorrow with some patchy light rain or drizzle around during the morning.

The cloud will tend to thin out later in the day to allow spells of hazy sunshine through. It will feel much cooler in parts with daytime highs of 16 to 18 degrees. Still fairly warm further inland though, with highs of 20 to 23 degrees. Winds mainly light northwest or variable.