Donegal had the highest daily sunshine on a single day last month

Donegal recorded the highest daily sunshine last month.

Malin Head weather station recorded 16.5 hours of sunshine on June 28.

In report on the recent warm weather report Met Éireann said the weather for June 2018 has been warm and dry with temperatures 1.8 degrees above normal on average and rainfall just 50% of normal in the west and as low as 5% of normal in the east.

As high pressure persists over Ireland, it has brought the warmest conditions so far in 2018, with the highest maximum temperature of 32.0°C recorded at Shannon airport on the June 28.

Five Synoptic stations in the West and South had a max temp of over 30°C on June 28, 2018. These were Shannon Airport, Mount Dillon, Claremorris, Athenry and Moore Park.

On June 29, Shannon Airport was the only station which recorded above 30 °C with a temperature of 31.1 °C.

Official heatwaves were recorded at thirteen synoptic stations this year These occurred in the East, the Midlands, the West and the South. Warm air from the continent continues to move towards Ireland.

Twenty-four out of the 25 Synoptic stations have now 11 consecutive days with daily total rainfall less than 0.2mm from June 21 to July 1 with Belmullet being the exception.

So there will be an official absolute drought at these stations at Midnight on Thursday, July 5 if there is less than 0.2 mm rain at these stations every day up until then.

A heatwave refers to a prolonged period of abnormally hot weather which may be accompanied by high humidity.

While there is no generally accepted definition of a heatwave, in Ireland it’s classified

as five consecutive days with a maximum temperature in excess of 25 degrees Celsius.

Why and when do heatwaves happen?

Heatwaves are most common in summer when high pressure develops over the country. High pressure systems, also known as anticyclones, are slow moving and can persist for a prolonged period of time, resulting in dry and settled weather. In anticyclones, cool air descends from aloft and diverges outwards at lower levels.

As the air descends it is warmed by compression. The position of the jet stream over Ireland determines the type of weather we experience.

When a high pressure system materialises over Ireland, the jet stream is usually located to the north of us and keeps low pressure systems away.