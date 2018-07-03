Crash on busy Donegal road

There has been a two-vehicle crash near Letterkenny this morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened at Lurgybrack on the main Letterkenny to Sligo road at around 9am.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

Gardaí say that one person has been injured although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road is open but gardai are warning to motorists to approach the area with caution.