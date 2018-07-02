Top Donegal hotel to create 40 new jobs

One of Donegal’s top hotels has announced 40 new jobs in a €2m expansion, just two years after it reopened.

The popular Shandon Hotel and Spa sits on the Wild Atlantic Way at Marble Hill Beach just outside Dunfanaghy.

The hotel was closed down during the recession.

It was reopened in 2016 and now offers 68 rooms to guests, with 18 new rooms completed in recent weeks and now available to book.

“There is little doubt that the marketing of Donegal in the UK and the USA is paying huge dividends for us,” the manager of the Shandon Carolynne Harrison said.

Carolynne Harrison, General Manager of the Shandon



She believes that this year will be the best year for tourism in Donegal.

Occupancy in Spring at the hotel was at 90% and the extra rooms will now cater for the extra demand.

“We had occupancy rates in the Spring of over 90pc and that has continued.

The additional eighteen rooms will help us meet the increasing demand through this summer,” she said.

Forty new positions are being created across the hotel including at the Spa and a new hairdressing salon at the 4-star premises.