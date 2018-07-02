Sadness in south Donegal at the sudden death of former county councillor Colm Gallagher

There is sadness in south Donegal and further afield at the sudden death of former county councillor Colm Gallagher at his home in Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Colm was consumed by politics all his life and served as a councillor for Fine Gael from 1965 to 1999.

He was also a founder member of Local Authorities Members Association and very active in the organisation. He also ran for the Seanad but was defeated narrowly.

Very much a people’s politician, Colm did not carry and labels - while he was a proud Fine Gael member, he worked for everybody no matter what their political leaning was.

In latter years Colm worked closely with former Minister of the Gaeltacht Dinny McGinley who told the Democrat that he was totally shocked and saddened.

“Not only have I lost a party colleague but a good friend who I have known for over forty years,I had a meal with him recently and I must confess he was in great form This come as an awful shock. Colm was one of those people who just loved helping everyone no matter what their political persuasion was - he will be very sadly missed by everybody who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Former T ánaiste Mary Coughlan who lives in the same parish added: “Colm was a pleasure to work with and an absolute gentleman not only to me but also to my late father, It has come as a great shock to us all here in the parish and much further afield.

“Colm Gallagher was known the length and breath of the country and he worked very closely with all his party colleagues for the overall good of the community.He was the true people’s politician.’

Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil Pat the Cope Gallagher echoed the sentiments, adding: “Many may not know but Colm and I both served as county councillors for around 12 years and we always put party matters aside when it came to looking after south and west Donegal. He was just one of those people who had a vocation and that was simply to help out whoever and whenever he could.

“He was heavily involved in Lama and was a proud man when he brought their national conferences to both Bundoran and also Donegal Town. A proud Fine Gael man and one who never let political persuasions stand in the way of the overall benefit of the community.”

Colm was predeceased by his brother Paul and survived by his sisters Sally, Mary-Dympna and brothers Danny and Eddie and a large extended family and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.